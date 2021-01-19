Lesieli ‘Ofavea Wins New Smartphone from Digicel

“This means a lot to me since this is my first time to win something like this from Digicel and I’m very grateful for that,” Lesieli said.

The sixty-one year old Lesieli said she spends $20 every week to buy the Prime Ma’alahi data bundle so she could stay in touch with her family living in the United States.

“During this difficult time with the pandemic where families live far apart, communication is important to keep us close,” she said. Lesieli said her new smartphone will ensure she always stay connected with her loved ones.

The Christmas Prime Bundle Opt In promotion ran from December through January where customers who opted into a Prime Maalahi Bundle four times or more go into a draw to win the Samsung Galaxy S20.