Lipina Ata Starts New Year with $500 from Digicel

“What a really good surprise for me and my parents and I thank Digicel very much for this opportunity,” Lipina said.

Lipina, who is works as a security guard at the main hospital in Vava’u, was visiting the main island of Tongatapu to visit his parents for the New Year when he received the lucky call.

Lipina said he really enjoys the Digicel service especially the monthly plans for data for internet and calling and texting.

“I encourage people to use Digicel because to me I find it satisfying and helps me connect with my family,” he said.

He said he will use the cash to buy necessities and gifts for his parents and family.

Digicel’s Christmas Top Up & Opt In promotion ends this month with the $10,000 cash grand prize lucky draw.