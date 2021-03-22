Naomi Kaufusi Wins Free Digicel Credit

“I love using the MyDigicel App so I bought the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle wishing to win the promotional prize. When I got the call this afternoon from Digicel, I said to myself this must be the $100 credit,” Kaufusi said.

Kaufusi said she is quite pleased with Digicel’s services and even more with her lucky prize. She said she will use the credit to buy more data plans so she could continue to enjoy her use of the Digicel apps.

“Thank you so much Digicel and keep the prizes coming,” she said.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter Promotion gifts $100 credit every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who bought a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle twice or more during the week.