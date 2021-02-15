Nini Fotu wins $200 cash in Digicel’s Recharge Promotion

“I’m so thankful today for the unexpected prize,” Fotu said. “Thank you very much Digicel for giving us this chance to be part of the giveaways.”

Fotu, a housewife, said she recently started to buy the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle and is learning about the new apps. She regularly buys $20 top up to buy the monthly voice and text bundle plan in order to stay in touch with her family and friends.

“This money will go towards buying food and other necessities for the family,” Fotu said.

The ‘Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In Promotion offers $200 cash lucky draw every week to all customers that top up top up $10 or more or bought prepaid plans.