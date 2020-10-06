Semisi Ongolea Wins Digicel Top Up Promo Prize

“I couldn’t believe that I’ve just won this $200 cash today!” ‘Semisi said.

“I’ve heard of winners for Digicel promotions and even some of them are relatives but now I’m one of those winners, and so I’ll go and show off to them that it’s my turn now to win too.”

Semisi said his tops up his phone with $10 weekly to buy the $10 data plan which he uses for internet surfing and social media with his family. He finds the network reliable and when he travels around the island it works well for his needs to communicate with his family and friends.

“Thank you Digicel for this gift which will help buy food for the family and with gifts for my children –it means a lot to us,” he said.

Digicel ended its Top Up & Opt In promotion at the end of September having given away to its loyal customers a share of $6,600 cash.