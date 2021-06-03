Sepuloni Folau wins Digicel Prime Bundle Promotion Grand Prize

“First of all would like to thank God for blessing me through Digicel and allowing me to win this large amount of cash. I have been with Digicel since it was launched in Tonga and this is the first time I have won a prize,” Folau said. “And I’m very happy that God has answered my prayers as I’m preparing to travel to attend our annual church conference on the island of ‘Eua - this prize money will help with airfares, accommodation for myself and wife throughout the conference.”

Folau who has been a long-time teacher for the Technical department for the Free Wesleyan Church is now stationed at Tupou High School. He is also a lay preacher with the church.

“Malo ‘aupito Digicel for this wonderful prize & I guess that’s what happens when one stays loyal to your company which has now paid off,” he said.

The Family Campaign Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Opt In Promotion rewarded customers selected from a lucky draw for those who bought one of the Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Plans with a weekly $100 and $2,000 grand prize at the end of the Campaign. The Family Campaign ran for 7 weeks and ended on 31st May 2021.