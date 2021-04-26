Sione Siale Wins Digicel Credit from Prime Promotion

“This is a lot of credit for me but it will help me buy internet data for surfing the internet for school work and to get more data to use the Digicel apps”, Siale said.

Siale, who a Form Six student at ‘Eua High School, said that his favorite apps are PlayGo and D’Music.

“I love playing music when I study and I use the PlayGo app on my phone to watch the Tonga boys play on the NRL games during the weekends.”.

Siale thanked Digicel for his prize and looks forward to win more prizes in the future.

The Prime Ma’alahi Bundle Easter Promotion gifts $100 credit every week to one lucky draw winner from customers who bought a Prime Ma’alahi Bundle twice or more during the week.