Siosaia ‘Aluesi Wins Free Digicel TV Subscription

“I thank Digicel for this early Christmas gift for myself and my family –it’s very exciting for myself to win something like this,” said Siosaia who was the winner for the month of September’s lucky draw.

Siosaia, who is a student at Tupou College, visited the Digicel office together with his mother to receive his prize.

“Now our family won’t have to pay $100 a month but will enjoy the 40 channels especially the children to enjoy the cartoon and sports channels for an entire year –I’m very grateful to Digicel,” Siosaia’s mother said.

Siosaia’s family has been long-time PlayTV customers and enjoy the various channels of entertainment broadcasted on PlayTV particularly the cartoons, movie and sports channels. He said he feels great about this reward and will tell his friends about it.

“Malo Digicel,” he said with delight.

The Digicel Tonga Home & Entertainment promotion ran from August to September giving TV customers a chance to win a 12-month free Digicel Play TV subscription.