Teisa ‘One’one Wins $200 for Top Up & Opt In Promotion

“I’m very happy today and I’m thankful to Digicel and its staff for this lovely gift for myself and the family,” ‘One’one said.

‘One’one is a health worker at the Prince Ngu hospital in Vava’u. She said she regularly tops up with $5 to buy the 3-day data plans so she could browse the internet and connect with friends and family.

“This money will be used to top up my phone credit, prepare food for a church service coming up and buy goods for my family,” ‘One’one said.

The ‘Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In Promotion rewards a winner every week with $200 cash based on a lucky draw from all customers who top up $10 or more or bought Digicel prepaid plans during this month that celebrates love, affection and Valentine’s.