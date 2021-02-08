 

Teisa ‘One’one Wins $200 for Top Up & Opt In Promotion

BY: Loop Pacific
15:39, February 8, 2021
Teisa ‘One’one from ‘Utulangivaka, Vava’u is Digicel Tonga’s first lucky winner for its ‘Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In promotion.

“I’m very happy today and I’m thankful to Digicel and its staff for this lovely gift for myself and the family,” ‘One’one said.

‘One’one is a health worker at the Prince Ngu hospital in Vava’u. She said she regularly tops up with $5 to buy the 3-day data plans so she could browse the internet and connect with friends and family.

“This money will be used to top up my phone credit, prepare food for a church service coming up and buy goods for my family,” ‘One’one said.

The ‘Ofa Atu Top Up and Opt In Promotion rewards a winner every week with $200 cash based on a lucky draw from all customers who top up $10 or more or bought Digicel prepaid plans during this month that celebrates love, affection and Valentine’s.

     

