Toa’ila ‘Aleki Jr Cocker wins in Digicel Home Internet Promotion

“This is really good news for me and my family today –thank you Digicel,” Cocker said.

Thirty-four-year old Cocker, father of two and a mechanic said he finds Digicel’s home internet quite useful for his work life. “I’d buy the $65 plan for my work emails and things I need to download, and of course for home communications,” he said.

Cocker said he buys the $20 Prime Ma’alahi Bundle once a month through MyDigicel app and he’s starting to use the new apps.

He was thankful that he has a chance to buy more goods with this voucher for his family and some for his church.

The ‘Ofa Atu Home Entertainment Promotion rewards customers who sign up or upgrade to the Digicel Play TV Ultra Plan or Home Internet starting from the $65 plan with a chance to win a shopping voucher valued at $180 every week.