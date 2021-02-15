Toa’ila Hurrell Rewarded with a Shopping Voucher for TV Promotion

“Thank you Digicel for this wonderful prize,” Hurrell said. “I enjoy Digicel’s service and I’m thankful for this chance to receive this prize.”

Hurrell has been a Digicel Play TV customer for many years now. She and her family enjoy the various TV programs that comes with the 40 channels on the Ultra Plan subscription.

Hurrell said she’s looking forward to going shopping at PTH for her family and home needs.

The ‘Ofa Atu Home Entertainment Promotion encourages customers to sign up or upgrade to the Digicel Play TV Ultra Plan or Home Internet starting from the $65 plan to go into a weekly lucky draw to win a shopping voucher valued at $180.