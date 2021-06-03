Vaka Tupou wins grand prize for Digicel Family Top Up Promotion

“It’s been a hard week for me as I’m a mechanic and all the rain this week stressed me out to finish some of my jobs on the vehicles to earn income. This morning I got a call from Digicel that I have won $2,000. I felt like crying as I thanked the person who called me from Digicel,” Tupou said.

Tupou returned to Tonga from Australia retired and whilst being here he decided to start a small mechanic business to keep him busy. Because his family lives in Australia, he regularly buys top up of about $60 a week to call his family.

“Words cannot express right now how I feel towards Digicel with their cash prizes. I feel very special that Digicel comes to my home to present me my award. Thank you very Digicel from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

The Family Campaign Top Up and Opt In Promotion gave away $100 every week and $2,000 grand prize at the end of the Campaign to winners selected from a lucky draw for those who top up $5 or more or bought prepaid plans. The Family Campaign ran for 7 weeks and ended on 31st May 2021.