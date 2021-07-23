102-year old woman in Fiji among latest COVID-19 deaths

The death of the centenarian is one of 15 deaths recorded between 19 July and 21 July.

Fiji has recorded a total of 918 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hour period ending at 8am yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 15 new deaths, 11 people were over the age of 60 while the other four were in their 40s and 50s.

161 people have died from COVID-19, with 159 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There have been 179 new recoveries reported since the last update.

There are now 16,403 active cases.

There have been 21,291 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded 21, 361 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 4,729 recoveries.