35 new Covid-19 cases in Fiji

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 24 of the total cases were recorded on Tuesday and 11 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

MOH said of the 35 Covid-19 cases recorded, 10 were in the Central Division; three were recorded in the Western Division, four cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and 18 were recorded in the Eastern Division.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong said the public should be wary of efforts to remove all public health measures too soon.

He added that building the national resilience to living with Covid-19 is crucial and this requires two important strategies from a health programme perspective that include more balanced use of public health measures and protecting the vulnerable.