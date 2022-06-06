4400 new community cases, eight further deaths reported in New Zealand

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were eight deaths of people with Covid-19 reported and 371 people in hospital, including six in ICU.

The deaths include two people their 70s; three in their 80s and three aged over 90. Six were women and two were men.

Two were from the Auckland region; two from Hawke's Bay; one was from Taranaki, two were from Canterbury and one was from Nelson-Marlborough. The total number of deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1229.

There were also 50 new cases identified at the border.

New Zealand has now recorded 1,190,406 cases of Covid-19.

There will be no Covid-19 information released today. Tuesday's numbers will include the figures from Monday.