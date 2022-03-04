Almost all of Solomons affected by Covid

As of Tuesday the country had recorded well over 7,000 cases since the outbreak in January, and 120 deaths, with the greater numbers of new cases coming from provinces like Makira and Isabel.

The Health Minister Cullwick Togamana says most victims are unvaccinated and over the age of 50.

He said work is continuing to improve the medical response around the country.

Dr Togamana said the National Medical Store is working to ensure an equitable distribution of Covid-19 critical items to all the provinces.

These include rapid antigen test kits, PPE, masks and gowns.

He said additional technical support, including doctors and nurses, has also been deployed from Honiara to the provincial health centres.

