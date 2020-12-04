 

Biden to ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days

BY: Loop Pacific
18:32, December 4, 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He told CNN he believed there would be a "significant reduction" in Covid-19 cases if every American wore a face covering.

Mr Biden also said he would order masks to be worn in all US government buildings.

The US has recorded 14.1 million cases and 276,000 deaths from Covid-19.

What did Biden say about masks?

In the interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Mr Biden said: "The first day I'm inaugurated to say I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days.

"And I think we'll see a significant reduction if we occur that, if that occurs with vaccinations and masking to drive down the numbers considerably." 

     

Source: 
BBC
