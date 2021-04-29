Case in Fiji remains a concern

The Health Ministry said a 53 year-old caretaker from the town of Rakiraki will require further investigation into his contacts to determine whether he is linked to other Covid-19 patients.

Health Secretary James Fong said the man showed symptoms of the virus when he visited the health centre on Saturday.

Dr Fong said the man is being isolated at Lautoka Hospital.

He said the other latest case is linked to a woman who contracted the virus from her husband, a worker at the MIQ facility in Nadi.

"There are others out there who may have been in contact with this individual. We need all Fijians living in the Rakiraki area to be alert of any potential Covid-19 symptoms and if they are feeling unwell, follow this man's example."

Either visit your nearest screening clinic or dial 158 for the Ministry of Health officials to come and check on you," he said.