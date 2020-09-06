Coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown extended by two weeks

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions would be in place until 28 September, with a slight relaxation.

A gradual easing of the measures will be implemented from October.

The state has been the epicentre of the country's second wave, accounting for 90% of Australia's 753 deaths.

Australia has recorded a total of 26,000 cases in a population of 25 million.

The greater Melbourne area entered a second lockdown on 9 July after a rise in cases. A 5km (3 mile) travel limit and night time curfew was imposed while shops and businesses were closed.

The current stage four lockdown was originally set to end on 13 September.