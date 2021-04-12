 

Covid-19 cases in PNG more than 8,000

BY: Loop Pacific
08:08, April 12, 2021
Papua New Guinea recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday 10 April increasing the total number of cases to 8,442.

The country’s Covid-19 related death toll remains at 68.

Seven provinces recorded new Covid-19 cases on Friday April 9 including the National Capital District, Simbu, Western, Central, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile PNG born rugby champion and UNICEF ambassador Will Genia is urging Papua New Guineans to take Covid-19 seriously and dispel the misinformation and misunderstanding around the vaccine.

Speaking on the Pacific podcast Vosa, Genia said combatting misinformation is key.

 

