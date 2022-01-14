 

Covid-19: Fiji health system overwhelmed by third wave

BY: Loop Pacific
10:19, January 14, 2022
Health authorities in Fiji are concerned about the staff shortage and the lack of shelter at medical clinics in the capital Suva.

Health staff who test positive for Covid-19 are being isolated which the government says has contributed to depleted staff numbers in the front-line.

Fiji's Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, containing any transmission is priority.

"What we've done is to make sure, we've used the available young doctors at CWM. They have been mobilized to support them in the health centres. So now they have a full cohort back on the ground," he said.

 

Photo file  Caption:  CWM Hospital in Suva Fiji  

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Fiji
3rd wave
COVID-19
