COVID-19 vaccination campaign underway as Fiji reports 6 new cases

The campaign got underway this morning as the Ministry of Health confirmed another six new cases of COVID-19 as at 8pm last night.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry announced 18 new cases taking the total yesterday to 24, the highest number of cases in a day since new cases began emerging in April.

There are now 92 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 230 cases in total, with 134 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020.

A total of 88,294 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since testing started in early 2020.

