The department's health advisory said according to recent sequencing results, the Omicron sub variants of BQ1.1, BQ1.1.24 and CH 1.1.3 are present.

RNZ Pacific reports the advisory says as of the period of January 16-22, there were five active Covid cases in the community.

It says if a person was symptomatic but tested negative initially, it is recommended to perform a second rapid antigen test 48 hours later.

Photo file