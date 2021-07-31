Eleven month old baby amongst latest victims of COVID-19 in Fiji

The government reported 1163 new cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

That compares with 1301 cases and nine deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Doctor James Fong said all the latest victims were unvaccinated.

He said severe disease and death due to the coronavirus among infants were rare.

"However the doctors overseeing this baby's care confirmed that he did die because of Covid-19," Dr Fong said. "And we know that once a very high level of infections are reached in the community, these rare events do occur.

"It is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in our community, our babies, become victims of this awful disease.

Fiji now has over 21,000 active cases in isolation. The death toll is at 233, 231 of these from the latest outbreak that began in April.