Fifty new COVID-19 cases recorded in Fiji

Another 63 new cases have been recorded for 12 October.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said in the past seven days, 163 cases were recorded in the central division, 211 new cases in the western division, and 17 new cases in the eastern division.

Fong added that the central division cases constitute 71 percent of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the western division making up 27% and 2% in the northern and eastern divisions.

There are ten COVID-19 deaths reported for the period of 7 July to 12 October, 2021.

All deaths were reported from the Central Division.

There have been 663 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 661 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.