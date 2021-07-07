Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll and new daily cases increase

The death toll in a day has also risen to six.

The youngest deceased is a 43-year old woman and the others are aged between 60 and 80.

According to the Ministry of Health, three people were not vaccinated and the remaining three had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

There have now been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 37 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

“We also have recorded 16 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19, “Dr James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health said.

There have been 31 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 5,776 active cases in isolation.

There have been 7,079 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

“We have recorded a total of 7,149 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,318 recoveries.”

The 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 429 cases per day or 485 cases per million population per day.

“ As expected, with the increasing case numbers we are also seeing increasing numbers of people with severe disease and more deaths in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

We continue to see people with severe COVID-19 dying at home or coming to a medical facility in the late stages of severe illness and dying within a day or two. Severe COVID-19 is a medical emergency and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment may result in a higher risk of death,” Dr Fong said.

Photo Fijian Government Caption: Staff from the Ministry of Fisheries spread awareness about COVID-19 in a settlement in Lami