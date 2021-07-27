Fiji continues to record COVID-19 death on a daily

There were 1285 new cases reported for the 24-hour period to 8am yesterday.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said nine people died due to COVID-19 between 23rd and 26th July.

Most of these deaths are of elderly people with an 89-year-old woman being the eldest and 34-year-old man being the youngest.

Eight of the deceased were not vaccinated and one was not fully vaccinated.

202 cases are from the Western Division while 1, 083 are from the Central Division.

There have been 263 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 17,937 active cases.

The Health Ministry says there are now 16,239 active cases are in the Central Division and 1698 in the West.

All cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions (cases that were imported from Viti Levu) have recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

There have been 24,354 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has recorded a total of 24,424 cases since the first case reported in March 2020, with 6,191 recoveries.