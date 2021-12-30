Fiji ramps up Covid-19 protocols amid case spike

From 1 January 2022, travellers to Fiji must now produce a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test taken no more than two calendar days before the scheduled day of departure, the government said on Wednesday.

Prior to this, travellers had to return a negative PCR test 72 hours before leaving for Fiji.

The Health Ministry made changes to its travel protocols overnight as senior officials prepared for a possible third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Secretary James Fong said inspections had started in the northern division where the majority of its current infections have been reported.

On Monday, Dr Fong confirmed there were 208 new cases of Covid-19 in the community but he did not say how many of these cases were tourists.

Dr Fong, who is in Labasa this week, said the government was conducting readiness checks across the country to ensure its public health infrastructure was ready for future outbreaks.

"I came to do a health facility and systems readiness check. [We are] starting with the north because they have never experienced a high level outbreak," he said.

"We are conducting it in all divisions. I'm pleased with vaccine coverage in the north because the two dose coverage for 18 plus [age group] is 85 percent and for 15 to 17 years old is 75 percent."