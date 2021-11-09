Fiji receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine

The Aotearoa government said they are proud to share the vaccines with Fiji to help protect 12-14 year olds against Covid-19.

The vaccines will be rolled out as early as next week.

New Zealand continues to work with Fiji as it builds resilience against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health had earlier stated that they are training 200 staff in order to rollout Pfizer vaccines for children.

The Ministry hopes to start the vaccination campaign to support the safe reopening of schools.