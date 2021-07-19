Fiji records 1,043 new cases off COVID-19

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong confirmed 13 new COVID-19 deaths for the period of 14th July to 17th July.

Most of these deaths are elderly people, the eldest being 88-year-old woman who was not vaccinated. The youngest was a 49-year old man who was not fully vaccinated.

From this list of new deaths, seven were women and six were men.

There have now been 98 deaths due to COVID-19, with 96 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The ministry has recorded 41 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 388 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 13,610 active cases.

There have been 17,444 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

The ministry has recorded a total of 17,514 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,765 recoveries.

There are 9 more deaths currently under investigation.

These will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.