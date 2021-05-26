Fiji records 21 new positive cases of COVID-19

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 last night.

Ten of the new cases are from one household in Kinoya about 8km out of Suva city are linked to the Extra Supermarket cluster.

Dr Fong said the eleventh case is a work contact of case 206 from the Samabula cluster.

Ten other cases were announced after midday yesterday.

12 patients have recovered, which means there are now 108 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 259 cases in total, with 147 recoveries and 4 deaths, since the first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

Meanwhile results have been received from the remaining 4000 of the 11,000 total backlogged samples that were sent to two private laboratories in Melbourne, Australia, for testing.

There are zero positive results reported from these samples.