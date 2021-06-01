Fiji records 32 new COVID-19 cases

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirmed 23 new cases were reported yesterday morning and another 9 were reported last night.

The 9 new cases are all linked to existing clusters.

Another 4 cases are from Nawaka in Nadi while 5 are from Muanikoso in Nasinu.

There are now 267 active cases with 252 of these cases from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone, and 15 cases from Nadi.

2 of the active cases in Suva are considered to be severe cases and are admitted in the ICU in hospital.

Fiji has had 438 cases in total since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 167 recoveries and 4 deaths.

There have been 368 cases since this outbreak started in April 2021.

65,877 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted during this current outbreak, with 108,738 conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

Health authorities are conducting extensive vaccination drives in the western and central divisions.