Fiji records 32 new Covid-19 cases

Seven of the total were recorded on Saturday, five on Sunday and 20 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said the Ministry of Health recorded an additional 14 Covid-19 deaths between August 6th and September 19th, 2021.

All deaths were reported in the Western Division and no of the cases were vaccinated.

An analysis of the 14 deaths shows the individuals were aged between 46 to 84-years.

Fiji’s overall Covid-19 death toll is 694 and of this total 692 people died during the outbreak that started in April this year.