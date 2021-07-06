Fiji records 352 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths

Fiji’s Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said the first COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Naikurukuru, Lami.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the CWM Hospital Emergency Department.

His family reported that the individual had been unwell for at least a week with fever, headache and generalized weakness.

He was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong said the second COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman from Davuilevu who died at home.

Her family reported that she had fever, weakness and a reduced appetite for at least three days.

She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa.

She presented to the FEMAT Field Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

She was not vaccinated. Doctor Fong says there have been 2 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these 2 deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by doctors as their deaths have been determined to be caused by pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 33 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 31 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has also recorded 15 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 78 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 5,178 active cases in isolation.

There have been 6,443 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 6,513 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1287 recoveries.