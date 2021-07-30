Fiji records another day of over 1000 new COVID-19 cases

There were nine deaths between the 26th and 27th of this month.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there have been 245 new recoveries reported since the last update.

There are now 20,200 active cases.

Of the new cases announced yesterday, 293 cases are from the Western Division and 1008 cases are from the Central Division.

17,774 active cases are in the Central Division and 2,426 in the West.

53 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 16 are in critical condition.

There have been 27,427 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

A total of 27,497 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 6,951 recoveries.

There are currently 304 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

29 patients are admitted at Lautoka hospital.

In Suva, 77 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 198 admitted at the main Colonial War Memorial Hospital, St Giles Hospital and in Makoi.