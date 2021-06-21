Fiji records another death from COVID-19 and new daily toll

This is after the country recorded 166 new positive cases and a death yesterday.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary James Fong admitted that community transmission was now 'broad.'

The latest death is a 77 year-old man detected by a CWM screening team at his home where he had been bed ridden for several months.

Despite that he had pre-existing medical conditions, doctors assessing clinical data have attributed the cause of death to Covid-19.

He represents the 7th to die from the virus, the fifth in this outbreak alone.

Cases in the small township of Lami just outside the capital continues to increase and so measures to ensure safe passage of people from affected containment zones to safe areas on the main island Viti Levu and to other islands is a focus of the government.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to keep practicing COVID safe measures.