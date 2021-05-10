Fiji reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong said all the cases are linked to a man from Saru, Lautoka who presented with COVID-like symptoms to the Natabua Health Centre and tested positive on Friday.

One of the new cases is his wife, another is his daughter, and the third was a primary contact of his wife.

All three have been in isolation since Saturday.

The contact tracers are locating and quarantining their close contacts.

All other known primary contacts relating to the three have tested negative.

Dr Fong said in just over two weeks they have screened more than 317,000 Fijians through our stationary and mobile screening operations.

“But due to the nature of the virus –– and its 14-day incubation period –– screening once is not enough. A screening is just a snapshot, and a person who shows no symptoms today or tests negative today can show symptoms or test positive tomorrow. So communities that have been screened should expect to be screened again.”

Dr Fong said there investigations around new cases in Suva, Nausori, and Lami have indicated those containment areas should be maintained for at least another week.

