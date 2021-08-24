Fiji reports 591 new cases, six deaths

Fiji has reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8am on Monday.

The Government also confirmed six deaths, taking the toll to 444 - 442 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.

That compares with 303 cases and five deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Of the latest cases, 498 were recorded in the Western Division, 89 in the Central Division and four cases on remote Kadavu in the east.

Fiji now has 19,062 active cases in isolation.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the four new cases on Kadavu were from Namalata Village.