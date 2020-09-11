France sets daily record with almost 10,000 new cases

Health authorities reported 9,843 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Thursday, surpassing the previous daily record by almost 900.

The figures were released on the eve of a key meeting of ministers and health experts about toughening measures.

France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world.

More than 30,800 people in the country have died of coronavirus.

The number of patients in intensive care units in the country has also been rising in recent days. While hospital figures are still far from the peaks reached in April, there are concerns over the strain that rising infection rates could put on the health system.

In the meeting on Friday, officials will discuss introducing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The head of the scientific council advising the government on the pandemic, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, has warned that "tough" decisions may be required.

President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would give the public a clear idea of what can be expected in the coming weeks.

"We need to be as transparent and clear as possible," he said on Thursday, according to AFP news agency. "We need to be demanding and realistic without giving in to any kind of panic."

The country earlier this month unveiled a major economic stimulus package, aimed at helping to repair the economic damage caused by coronavirus.

Dubbed the "France re-launch", it is aimed at reversing rising unemployment, and includes tax cuts for business.