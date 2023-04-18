 

French Polynesia hit by 6th wave of Covid pandemic

BY: Loop Pacific
13:16, April 18, 2023
The health authorities in French Polynesia say despite there being a low number of Covid-19 cases, the territory is now in its sixth wave of the pandemic.

81 new cases were recorded in the latest reporting week, marking a further rise of infections which shows the persistence of the virus reports RNZ Pacific.

Most cases are in the Society Islands but one in the Marquesas Islands was so serious, the patient had to be flown to the main hospital in Tahiti.

A total of three people with Covid-19 were reported to be in hospital, but none in intensive care.

People considered to be at particular risk are advised to keep up with the recommended vaccinations.

 

