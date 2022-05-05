How Covid-scarred Shanghai will finally exit lockdown

So they've ordered a mass clean-up - an army of people disinfecting thousands of compounds and residential areas aiming to eradicate the virus.

Then China's financial capital will open up, but it will be gradual, tentative, cautious.

The brutal "war" against Omicron has left a scarred city. People as old as 100 were among those who tested positive and were taken to quarantine centres. There were very few exceptions.

In the five weeks that I've been locked down, unable to go any further than the gate at the end of my compound, it's Shanghai's most vulnerable who've suffered the most.

One man called Wu who was quarantined documented what he saw on Douyin (known as TikTok outside of China). "We don't have enough medical resources now, they can't be treated in hospital like in normal days," he said.

At one point he saw an 85-year-old woman who fell ill. She was saved by emergency medics.

We've heard harrowing stories from the family of a 90-year-old woman taken in after she tested positive. Officials insisted she be sent to a government facility.

Her family, who asked not to be identified, were worried about her eating and how she'd go to the toilet on her own. Her husband, also in his 90s and bedridden, was able to stay at home.

Others have told of us about more dire circumstances for patients in a hospital that was hit by this wave of Covid-19 early on. Last month we reported on patients at Donghai Elderly Care Hospital who died after testing positive. This was while the official death toll in the city was zero.

One man told us his 90-year-old sister had died, sharing a room with five others. He has contacted us again and told us all the others in her room have since died.

The BBC has seen a text exchange with a care giver from the hospital who said "a lot died in the intensive care wards", but they added they were "not sure about exact numbers".