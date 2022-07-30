Niue has first Covid cases in the community

Up until now the country has not experienced a case of the virus in the community, while there have been just 30 cases recorded at the border.

The acting Premier and Minister of Health, Sauni Tongatule, says contact tracing began immediately after the cases were detected and all affected people are being contacted by Niue's health officials.

Earlier this week Niue was able to announce that the number of workers in its Covid-19 teams had increased after assistance from a New Zealand medical team.

Photo: Supplied/ Dr Penny McAllum Caption: Niue Hospital in Alofi, Niue.