Pacific health provider notices Covid-19 fatigue within community

He said he had seen fatigue set in which could explain the low uptake of the booster shot in the Pacific community.

"People are just Covid fatigued where everything is all about self-isolation, traffic lights and the lockdowns.

I think it is just fatigue, people are just tired so I don't know if it is complacency but it's been ongoing and two years is a long time to go through changes."

Sefo said the South Seas Healthcare team were preparing now for Omicron to hit communities just like they had done in the past two years of Covid-19.

He said the team intend to use the Manukau Institute of Technology campus for a drive booster vaccination to get rates up.

"We've still got the MIT sites that's during vaccinations and we've got a drive through vaccination for increasing the boosters and five to 11 [year olds] and on top of that we've been training our staff in terms of outreach into the homes."

Sefo said his organisation was front and centre fighting the Delta strain and the experience stood them in good stead.

"We've got a good template to respond but again every variant so far provides its own set of challenges.

"I'm happy that we've sort of almost had two years experience that will position us to hopefully be ready for this, but like I said before it's different from what we are seeing overseas.

"We plan for the worst and hope for the best,"

He is encouraging Pacific families to get a booster shot.