Rise in covid cases in Fiji and testing likely to detect far more

The cases, all from Nausori, north of the capital Suva are believed to have been infected via a case from Makoi.

Makoi has been the site of multiple infections since the second wave of the pandemic began in the country last month.

With the Fiji Centre for Disease Control now operational following several days of closure when some of its staff tested positive, testing is expected to churn out more positive cases.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said a high volume of swab results from primary and secondary contacts of existing cases would be processed.

"These patients were all entered into isolation yesterday and registered positive test results overnight," Dr Fong said.

"The Ministry's contact tracing has expanded to investigate the travel histories and potential contacts of these four individuals."

The Suva-Nausori corridor of the country has been in hard lockdown since Friday night till 4am on Wednesday morning although Dr Fong has hinted at the possibility of an extension.

"The Fiji Police Force has reported widespread compliance with the lockdown measures in Suva and Nausori."

"We appreciate the public's cooperation as we efficiently utilise the lockdown period to trace, test and, if necessary, isolate and treat COVID-positive patients."

Fiji currently has 49 active cases, 4 of which are from border quarantine patiets, 33 local cases and 12 have been classified as community transmission.

Meanwhile 3 patients recovered over the weekend. Fiji has had 172 cases since March 19, 2020, 119 recoveries and 4 deaths.