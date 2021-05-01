 

Solomons' leader says country back to being Covid-19 free

BY: Loop Pacific
11:34, May 1, 2021
The Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, says the country is again Covid-19 free after the last of 20 imported cases gave negative results in three consecutive tests.

The Solomon Star reported 16 of the 20 former positive cases, who had been in isolation, had completed their follow-ups and been released.

Mr Sogavare told the paper the four others remained in isolation pending their follow-up tests and said all cases would be tested again 90 days after their first release into the community.

Sogavare also said the crew member diagnosed with Covid-19 on a gas supply vessel remains isolated on the ship and is not recorded in the Solomons' figures.

He said the other crew have returned negative tests and the vessel has been cleared to discharge cargo under strict supervision.

 

