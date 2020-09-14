Solomons students in Philippines test positive for Covid-19

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Sunday.

"We have spoken with some parents. We will continue our efforts to contact and speak with the other parents. Some students have already informed their parents," Sogavare said.

It comes after months of failed appeals for repatriation from the Solomon Islands students association in the Philippines to Honiara, citing concerns for their personal safety.

The Philippines has had over 4000 Covid-19 deaths and well over 200,000 cases have been confirmed so far.

Solomon Islands has had no cases of the coronavirus.

Sogavare said the students who had contracted the virus were asymptomatic and they were working with local authorities to support them through this difficult time.

"It is important for the parents to know that their son or daughter are currently not showing signs of being sick with the infection, and that they are being cared for," Sogavare added.

The prime minister said since news of the cases came through all 385 Solomon Islanders in the Philippines were being tested for Covid.

There are three repatriation flights for Solomon Islanders in the Philippines scheduled for the coming weeks with the final one on the 24 October.

Sogavare said only people who tested negative for Covid-19 would be allowed on the flight.

"Fellow Solomon Islanders be assured that your government is committed to bringing all our students home safely. We are also committed to ensure we do not unduly import the virus into the country," Sogavare said.

The Government said it was confident even those who had tested positive would recover in time to travel home on the last flight.