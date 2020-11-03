Three Fiji rugby players test positive for Covid-19

The Fiji Rugby Union confirmed that all players underwent a coronavirus test after arriving at their camp in Limoges, in southwest-central France.

Three members of the Flying Fijians entourage tested positive for early Covid symptoms and are now in isolation.

Three other players are in isolation at their homes in accordance with French government and club protocols.

In a statement, the FRU said none of the affected squad members are showing any Covid-19 symptoms as they await the second round of testing and are being monitored daily.

FRU CEO, John O'Connor, said the Flying Fijians squad would be tested twice-weekly as they prepare for their opening match in the Autumn Nations Cup next weekend.

"We are grateful that we travelled and started our preparation camp early so we could go through these protocols and follow required strict compliance requirements to ensure the entire team is cleared and we prepare well before our first match.".

Players released to their club sides in the weekend and those who are yet to join the Fiji camp, will only link up with the rest of the squad once they have tested negative for Covid-19.

They will train in isolation and only join the wider camp once they have returned a second negative test.

The rest of the players have continued training in preparation for their Autumn Nations Cup opener against France on November 15th.

The Flying Fijians had been scheduled to play Portugal in a warm-up game on Friday which has since been been called off.