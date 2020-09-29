Tonga extends COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration

Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa signed the extension of the declaration Monday.

Tonga has remained COVID-19 free since the health State of Emergency was first declared in March.

All restriction previously applied will continue.

These include a curfew from midnight to 5am and gatherings indoor limited to 50 people while outdoor gatherings are allowed up to 100 people.

The public is also urged to practice social distancing by keeping 1.5 metres away from the nearest person and comply with the Ministry of Health requirements for sanitation and hygiene.