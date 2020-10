Although the kingdom has been Covid-19 free since the global pandemic was announced in March, there is concern about cases in countries that are close to Tonga.

Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Fiji have reported Covid-19 cases and are proximate to Tonga.

The declaration of a State of Emergency applies over all the land and sea areas of Tonga.

The State of Emergency has been extended several times since March.

Photo file Tonga Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tuioneota