American Samoa's Director of Health Motusa Tuileama Nua says the traveller was asymptomatic.

Motusa told KHJ News the all other travellers have yielded negative results.

This is the 11th positive covid test result detected in quarantine since American Samoa resumed commercial flights from Honolulu three months ago.

All of the confirmed cases have been asymptomatic.

The December 6 flight was Hawaiian Airlines' last commercial flight for the year.

